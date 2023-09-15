Israeli Forces Raid Gaza's Largest Hospital

Israeli forces raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, where hundreds of patients, including newborns, have been stranded with dwindling supplies and no electricity. Shifa Hospital has become a symbol of the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas.

United States Headlines Read more: KENS5 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TRTWORLD: Israeli Bombardment and Land Invasion in Gaza Continues, Al Shifa Hospital TargetedIsraeli bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinians, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. After storming the surgery, internal medicine and kidney departments at Gaza 's largest Al Shifa Hospital, Israeli troops have carried out "bombings" at the facility's basement, a medical source at the hospital tells. The Palestinian Health Ministry released a video on November 14 showing the aftermath of an Israeli air strike that targeted the intensive care unit of Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine's Gaza . The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the organisation has lost touch with health personnel at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza after Israeli forces began raiding the facility. "Reports of military incursion into Al Shifa hospital are deeply concerning," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X. The UN's aid chief Martin Griffiths has said he is "appalled" by the reports of Israeli military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza .

Source: trtworld | Read more »

WASHTİMES: Standoff at Gaza's Shifa Hospital amid Israeli airstrikes Gaza ’s Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a days-long stalemate in Israel’s war against Hamas . Israeli defense forces have warned that the use of the hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law. Meanwhile, Israeli officials have allowed some fuel shipments into Gaza for humanitarian operations.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

CBSNEWS: Hamas-run health ministry releases video inside Al-Shifa hospital as Israeli forces encircle northern GazaHarrowing new video shows what the Hamas -run Gaza Health Ministry claims are conditions inside Al-Shifa hospital as Israeli forces pummel northern Gaza in what the IDF says is an effort to wipe out the Islamist militant group.

Source: CBSNews | Read more »

TRTWORLD: Live blog: UN 'horrified' by Israeli attack outside Al Shifa hospital in GazaIsrael ignores pleas for a ceasefire and signals more attacks in the ongoing 29-day war on besieged Gaza , which has resulted in the deaths of at least 9,488 Palestinians.

Source: trtworld | Read more »

TRTWORLD: Israeli doctors call for striking Al Shifa Hospital in GazaUN Secretary General Guterres denounced attack on Al Shifa, saying, 'The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing.'

Source: trtworld | Read more »

TRTWORLD: Gaza's Al Shifa hospital shelters thousands amid Israeli evacuation orderPalestinian families flee for safety amid escalating Israeli airstrikes and evacuation orders.

Source: trtworld | Read more »