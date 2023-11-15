Israeli Forces Raid Gaza's Largest Hospital

Israeli forces raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, where hundreds of patients, including newborns, have been stranded with dwindling supplies and no electricity. Shifa Hospital has become a symbol of the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas. Israel accuses Hamas of using Palestinians as human shields, while Palestinians and rights groups say Israel has recklessly endangered civilians as it seeks to eradicate the group.

