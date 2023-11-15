Israeli Forces Raid Gaza's Largest Hospital

Israeli forces raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, where hundreds of patients, including newborns, have been stranded with dwindling supplies and no electricity. Shifa Hospital has become a symbol of the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas.

United States Headlines Read more: FCN2GO »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TRTWORLD: Israeli Bombardment and Land Invasion in Gaza Continues, Al Shifa Hospital TargetedIsraeli bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinians, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. After storming the surgery, internal medicine and kidney departments at Gaza 's largest Al Shifa Hospital, Israeli troops have carried out "bombings" at the facility's basement, a medical source at the hospital tells. The Palestinian Health Ministry released a video on November 14 showing the aftermath of an Israeli air strike that targeted the intensive care unit of Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine's Gaza . The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the organisation has lost touch with health personnel at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza after Israeli forces began raiding the facility. "Reports of military incursion into Al Shifa hospital are deeply concerning," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X. The UN's aid chief Martin Griffiths has said he is "appalled" by the reports of Israeli military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza .

Source: trtworld | Read more »

WASHTİMES: Standoff at Gaza's Shifa Hospital amid Israeli airstrikes Gaza ’s Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a days-long stalemate in Israel’s war against Hamas . Israeli defense forces have warned that the use of the hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law. Meanwhile, Israeli officials have allowed some fuel shipments into Gaza for humanitarian operations.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Israel Offers Fuel and Mobile Incubators to Gaza's Al-Shifa HospitalIsrael has publicly indicated a desire to mitigate the crisis at Gaza 's Al-Shifa hospital by offering fuel and mobile incubators. The Israel Defense Forces have deposited fuel at the hospital's entrance and announced an evacuation route. They have also pledged to coordinate the delivery of incubators to the hospital.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

FOX26HOUSTON: Stalemate at Gaza's Shifa Hospital in Israel-Hamas conflict Gaza 's Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a dayslong stalemate in Israel's war against the Hamas militant group. Israel claims the hospital is used by Hamas for military purposes, but Gaza health officials and Hamas deny this. Israel has moved in on Shifa, but Palestinians say it is too dangerous to evacuate the most vulnerable patients. Meanwhile, the hospital is running out of fuel and patients are dying.

Source: FOX26Houston | Read more »

CNNİ: Live updates: Israel-Hamas war, Gaza evacuations, Al-Shifa HospitalOperating rooms are completely out of service at Gaza 's largest hospital, where staff, patients and sheltering residents are trapped inside due to heavy fighting, according to aid agencies and health officials. Follow for live updates.

Source: cnni | Read more »

FOX29PHİLLY: Shifa Hospital Symbolizes Suffering in Gaza ConflictShifa Hospital has become a symbol of the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas . The conflict erupted after Hamas killed 1,200 people and seized 240 captives in a surprise attack into southern Israel. There is a dispute over who is to blame for the deaths and destruction in the territory. Israel accuses Hamas of using Palestinians as human shields, while Palestinians and rights groups claim Israel has endangered civilians.

Source: FOX29philly | Read more »