Israeli forces conducted a Gaza hospital raid as hundreds of patients remained stranded by fighting in the Israel-Hamas war. Israeli forces on Wednesday raided Gaza's largest hospital, a beleaguered facility filled with hundreds of patients, including newborns, that is at the heart of clashing narratives around the war and a potent symbol of Palestinian suffering.

Israel viewed Shifa Hospital as a key target in a conflict that has killed thousands of Palestinians and unleashed widespread destruction in Gaza. The war between Israel and Hamas erupted after the militant group killed some 1,200 people and seized around 240 captives in a surprise Oct. 7 attack. Israel says Shifa is a Hamas command post nestled under civilians, without providing visual evidence - part of its broader accusation that the militants use Palestinians as human shields

TRTWORLD: Israeli Bombardment and Land Invasion in Gaza Continues, Al Shifa Hospital Targeted Israel i bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinians , including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. After storming the surgery, internal medicine and kidney departments at Gaza 's largest Al Shifa Hospital , Israel i troops have carried out "bombings" at the facility's basement, a medical source at the hospital tells. The Palestinian Health Ministry released a video on November 14 showing the aftermath of an Israel i air strike that targeted the intensive care unit of Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine's Gaza . The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the organisation has lost touch with health personnel at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza after Israel i forces began raiding the facility. "Reports of military incursion into Al Shifa hospital are deeply concerning," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X. The UN's aid chief Martin Griffiths has said he is "appalled" by the reports of Israel i military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza .

CBS21NEWS: Israeli military raids Gaza hospital in operation against Hamas Israel i security forces inspect the site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Jaffa, a mixed Arab-Jewish area of Tel Aviv, Israel , Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Itai Ron)The Israel i military raided Gaza 's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the ruling militant group. Israel i authorities claim the militants conceal military operations in the Shifa Hospital . But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, the military has refrained from entering. In recent weeks, Israel i defense forces have publicly warned that such use of the hospital “jeopardizes its protected status under international law,” the military said. On Tuesday, military officials conveyed again to Gaza authorities that all military activity in the hospital must cease within 12 hours.Hamas has denied the Israel i accusations that it uses the hospital for cover

KPRC2: Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Forces Evacuation of Gaza's Largest HospitalFighting between Israel i forces and Palestinian militants outside Gaza 's largest hospital has prompted thousands of people to flee from the sprawling medical facility, but hundreds of patients and others displaced by the war remained inside, health officials said Monday.

KPRC2: Israeli military enters Gaza hospital in targeted operation against HamasThe Israel i military conducted a targeted operation against Hamas in Gaza 's largest hospital. Israel i authorities claim the militants use the facility to conceal military operations.

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: Israeli Military Enters Gaza's Largest Hospital in Operation Against HamasThe Israel i military entered Gaza ’s largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the group.

DOTHANEAGLE: Israeli military enters Gaza hospital in operation against HamasThe Israel i military conducted a targeted operation against Hamas in Gaza 's largest hospital. Israel i authorities claim the militants use the facility for military operations, while Hamas denies the accusations.

