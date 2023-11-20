Israeli Forces Battle Hamas Around Gaza Hospital

Israeli forces continue their offensive against Hamas in northern Gaza, engaging in battles around a hospital where thousands of patients and displaced people are sheltering. A shell struck the second floor of the Indonesian Hospital, killing 12 people. Israel denies shelling the hospital, claiming they returned fire on militants inside the compound. The World Health Organization has evacuated 31 premature babies from Shifa Hospital, with 28 transported to Egypt.

Over 250 critically ill or wounded patients are still stranded at the compound





