Israeli festival organizer describes coming face-to-face with Hamas terrorists

Noa Beer had been anticipating the SuperNova X music and arts festival for months, helping organize the party in the Israeli desert. But when the day finally came, what was supposed to be a celebration of peace turned into a bloodbath. She barely escaped alive. In the midst of Hamas’ brutal terror attack Saturday that killed 260 festivalgoers, Beer fled by car.

Unbeknownst to her, what appeared to be dozens of Hamas militants had descended on the festival. As she was driving, she began to hear gunshots and explosions. Panic began to set in. “There were only two cars ahead of me and they crashed into each other,” she said. “I saw a motorcycle in the road and someone was lying on the ground.

