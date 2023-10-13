Israeli family mourns grandfather killed by Hamas and worries about grandmother, a captive in Gaza

David Moshe was born in Iraq. So decades later in Israel, his wife, Adina, cooked his favorite Iraqi food, including a traditional dish with dough, meat and rice. But what really delighted the family, their granddaughter Anat recalls, was Adina's maqluba — a Middle Eastern meal served in a pot that is flipped upside-down at the table, releasing the steaming goodness inside.

The next time Anat Moshe saw her grandmother was in a video, in which Adina Moshe, 72, in a red top, was sandwiched between two insurgents on a motorbike, driving away. Adina Moshe hasn't been heard from since, Anat Moshe said. She'd had heart surgery last year, and is without her medication.

