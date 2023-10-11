Israeli diplomat draws ‘clear link’ to Iran in Hamas attacks

“There is direct involvement in what is happening right now,” ambassador-designate to Canada tells POLITICO.OTTAWA, Ont. — Israel’s ambassador-designate to Canada says he believes Iran was involved in the weekend’s deadly Hamas rampage on Israel.

“It’s clear that there is direct involvement in what is happening right now,” Iddo Moed told POLITICO on Tuesday.that took place in Beirut between the heads of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard’s Al-Quds Force, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah and Hamas.

“With the presence of the Iranian minister of foreign affairs, then you see there is a clear link,” he said. Iran’s response to the surprise onslaught is another sign of Iran’s backing, he added. “The praise that they received from Tehran, from the highest leadership — from President Raisi and others — the cheers in the streets, all of that points to very clear support — material and moral support and political support — for Hamas and Palestinian organizations. headtopics.com

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday that the United States is looking for evidence. “As I stand here today, while Iran plays this broad role — sustained, deep and dark role in providing all of this support and capabilities to Hamas — in terms of this particular gruesome attack on Oct. 7, we don’t currently have that information,” Sullivan told reporters.

Asked about Israel’s short-term needs from Ottawa, Moed said it needs political and moral support in the fight against terrorism, “specifically against Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.” He added: “And, of course, looking at Iran as a player that is behind these attacks as a source for further escalation in the region.” headtopics.com

