Israeli defense minister orders 'complete siege' on Gaza Strip with no electricity, food or fuel

People have been moved to shelters and nearly 2,000 boats recalled to port as the remnants of Typhoon Koinu hit southern China after leaving one dead and over 300 injured in TaiwanLeading Polish candidates are gearing up for a debate seen as a chance to sway undecided voters six days before an election many Poles believe is the most important one since communism was toppled in 1989Indian rescue...

Air force helicopters have been able to land to rescue people in India’s Himalayan northeast after a 6-year-old hydroelectric dam cracked open last week in intense rain, flooding a valley with glacial lake water and washing away bridges and homes as thousands fledLuxembourg’s three-party coalition led by liberal Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has lost its decade-long hold on power in tight...

Israel's military is scouring the country's south for Hamas fighters and guarding breaches in its border fence with tanks, as it pounds the Gaza Strip from the air and musters for a campaign its prime minister said would destroy "the military and governing capabilities" of the militant group

Live updates: Israeli troops still clearing houses, as strikes hit Gaza StripIsraeli air force strikes killed about 200 people and injured 1,600, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Hamas said it has taken “senior officers” hostage.

Israeli dad missing after he rushed to save daughter from music festival near Gaza StripToday's Video Headlines

Netanyahu: Israel 'At War'; Media: Surprise Attack 'A Massive Intelligence Failure'Israeli jets are bombing the Gaza Strip in retaliation

Israeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in GazaIsraeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza

