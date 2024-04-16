Israeli Consul General Calls for Toppling of Iranian Regime

The Israeli consul general called for the Iranian regime to be 'toppled' following the regime's drone attack targeting the Jewish state over the weekend, demanding its allies isolate the country as it wreaks havoc on the Middle East. Israel Bachar addressed the Israeli response to the attack during 'Fox & Friends,' demanding the Iranian leadership be eradicated as it weighs a possible counteroffensive.

Israeli media claims there are key disagreements about the timing and scope of a possible counterattack between high-level officials, Trey Yingst reported. Biden reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the U.S. would not partake in or necessarily even support a counterattack on Iran during a call after the attack.

