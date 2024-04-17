Israeli Commandos Operating in Southern Lebanon to Remove Hezbollah Positions

Israel Defense Forces commandos are already operating inside southern Lebanon to attack and remove Hezbollah positions near the border, Breitbart News can report.

The cause of the blast that wounded the soldiers in the western region of the border with Lebanon was under investigation by the military, which said in a statement that the explosion was of “unknown origin.” Israelis support military action against Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed terror organization that has been shelling Israeli towns since October in a show of support for the terrorist attack by Hamas, which is also backed by Iran.

