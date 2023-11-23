Israeli bombardment creates humanitarian crisis in southern Gaza

Israeli bombardment and a lack of shelter, water and food have created a humanitarian crisis in southern Gaza. The director of Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital has been arrested by Israeli forces, a health ministry spokesman told NBC News. The Israeli military has not confirmed the arrest, which follows the evacuation of most patients and staff after Israel raided the facility., where health officials say the death toll has surpassed 14,500 after weeks of Israeli attacks.

The Israel Defense Forces estimate 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, with 236 people held hostage in Gaza. The number of hostages has been revised downward to reflect those found dead. NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi, Erin McLaughlin and David Noriega are reporting from the region.Gaza is on the brink of an outbreak of waterborne diseases, Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency said today during a visit to southern Gaz





