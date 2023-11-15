Israeli bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza continues

Israeli bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 41st day — has killed about 11,500 Palestinians, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women, according to Palestinian authorities. The UN Security Council has called for "extended humanitarian pauses" in besieged Gaza, the first time it has broken its silence since the start of Israel’s brutal war on the blockaded enclave.

The resolution, prepared by Malta and adopted with 12 votes in favour, "calls for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout besieged Gaza for a sufficient number of days" to allow aid to reach civilians in the blockaded territory. On November 15, 1988, Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat proclaimed Palestine’s Declaration of Independence. This year, the 35th anniversary of the day comes amid Israel’s brutal war on Gaza, which has killed over 11,000 Palestinians. The Israeli army has issued an ultimatum, demanding residents of several neighbourhoods in the city of Khan Yunis, located south of Gaza, to flee their homes

