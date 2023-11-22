Israeli army demands evacuation of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

The Israeli army has called for the evacuation of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza within four hours, a Palestinian Health Ministry official said. The Israeli army wants to enter the hospital for 'military operations' and has demanded its evacuation within four hours, Health Ministry Director General Dr Munir Al Borsh told. Al Borsh said that the Indonesian Hospital has been besieged by the Israeli army and continued strikes are taking place in its vicinity.

Noting that there are currently about 200 people in the hospital, the official said that 450 patients left the hospital on Wednesday





trtworld » / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why is Al Shifa Hospital a main target for Israel in Gaza?Israeli strikes around Indonesian hospital in Gaza Strip

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Israeli Bombardment and Land Invasion in Gaza Continues, Al Shifa Hospital TargetedIsraeli bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinians, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. After storming the surgery, internal medicine and kidney departments at Gaza's largest Al Shifa Hospital, Israeli troops have carried out "bombings" at the facility's basement, a medical source at the hospital tells. The Palestinian Health Ministry released a video on November 14 showing the aftermath of an Israeli air strike that targeted the intensive care unit of Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine's Gaza. The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the organisation has lost touch with health personnel at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza after Israeli forces began raiding the facility. "Reports of military incursion into Al Shifa hospital are deeply concerning," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X. The UN's aid chief Martin Griffiths has said he is "appalled" by the reports of Israeli military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Israeli forces cut off north Gaza to isolate Hamas as advance into Gaza City loomsPalestinian death toll tops 10,000 as major ground battle appears imminent

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Israeli forces split Gaza in two ahead of expected push into Gaza CityIsraeli troops divided the northern and southern parts of Gaza, as communications across the besieged territory were temporarily cut Monday for a third time…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Communications cut in Gaza while Israeli military strikes enclaveIsrael bombarded Gaza overnight in what it said was a “significant attack,” as the enclave was plunged into a near total communications blackout for a third time.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Gaza loses telecom contact, Israeli military surrounds Gaza CityIsraeli media reported that troops are expected to enter Gaza City within 48 hours. Strong explosions were seen in northern Gaza after nightfall.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »