Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. after Hamas attacks

SKIP TO CONTENTA history of the Gaza StripSuspect arrested in connection to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn activistAlford: Republican party is in an 'unfathomable' positionInvestigators may have new leads in decades-long mystery of JonBenét RamseyWGA leaders vote to pass agreement to end strikeHow NASA will study long-awaited asteroid samplesCBP releases videos of unidentified aerial...

Vigils, rallies and protests are being held across the U.S. in support of both Israel and Palestine. NBC's Maggie Vespa and Liz Kreutz share perspectives from both groups.

Read more:

NBCNews »

Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. as Israel declares war after Hamas attackSupporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause rallied in many American cities Sunday over the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East. Palestinian Americans planned to rally Sunday outside of the Israeli consulates in in Atlanta and Chicago. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to lead a Jewish community gathering in support of Israel at a synagogue in San Francisco. A pro-Palestinian march was planned for Times Square Sunday afternoon. Democra

Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. as Israel declares war after Hamas attackSupporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause rallied in many American cities Sunday over the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East

Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. as Israel declares war after Hamas attackSupporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause rallied in American cities Sunday over the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East.

Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. as Israel declares war after Hamas attackSupporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause rallied in American cities Sunday over the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East.

Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. as Israel declares war after Hamas attackSupporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause rallied in American cities Sunday over the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East.

Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. as Israel declares war after Hamas attackSupporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause rallied in American cities Sunday over the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East