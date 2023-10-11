Israeli American soldier, 21, killed after diverting Hamas terrorists at base: 'Died how he lived'

Mystery man buys 250 plane tickets for Israel-bound IDF reservists at JFK airport: reportsPickleball’s too much of a racket

An Israeli American soldier died trying to save the lives of his fellow fighters during Hamas’ violent invasion of Israel Saturday. Staff Sgt. Roey Weiser, 21, was stationed at the Kerem Shalom border crossing when the terrorists stormed his base and began attacking the Israeli soldiers in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade.

The young soldier from Efrat, an Israeli settlement in the West Bank, reportedly sacrificed himself as a distraction to allow others to flee, his grieving mother told CNN. “He died how he lived, by putting others first and when his base was overrun by terrorists, he went on his own to divert their attention allowing others to escape.Weiser’s parents called him a hero and said he sacrificed himself so that 12 of his fellow soldiers could escape. headtopics.com

At least 14 Americans are among the dead and others are believed to be among the more than 100 hostages taken by the militants, The death toll of the battle continues to climb as Israel pounds Gaza with airstrikes in retaliation. The airstrikes have killed 900 people, including 260 children and 230 women, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said Tuesday. Six health workers and eight journalists were also killed.

Read more:

nypost »

Israeli military says about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israeli territoryIsraeli military says about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israeli territory

Israeli American Council to host peaceful rally in Bellevue following Hamas attacksPeople across Western Washington are pouring in support for the Israeli community amid the recent Hamas attacks.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Blinken walks back support for Israel-Hamas 'cease-fire' as Israel retaliates against Hamas invasionThe now-deleted post, which appeared on Blinken's X account late Sunday, described a conversation Blinken reportedly had with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Netanyahu says retaliation against Hamas 'savages' will 'reverberate with them for generations': 'Hamas is ISIS'Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likened Hamas to ISIS in a fiery speech Monday night, in which he vowed that the Jewish nation’s retaliation against the terrorist organization for the kil…