Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan calls Hamas attack on Israel ‘truly unprecedented’: ‘This is our 9/11’

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan called Hamas’s attack on Israel “unprecedented” on “Fox News Live” Saturday, comparing the terrorism to the 9/11 tragedy.
Erdan – whose family lives in Ashkelon, a city near Gaza – called Hamas terrorists “animals” and condemned the military group for killing civilians. The attack began early Saturday morning, which coincided with a major Jewish holiday called Simchat Torah.
“Babies, women, the elderly were dragged outside of their homes, were taken hostage,” Erdan explained. “Civilians were shot and most were massacred in cold blood walking on the streets. This is something that, I mean, is truly unprecedented,” he told Fox News’ Eric Shawn.Smoke is seen in the Rehovot area as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. headtopics.com
The diplomat explained that because Israel’s population is smaller than the United States, the amount of casualties is proportional to the lives lost on 9/11. “We already suffered 250 fatalities like having here, 7500 fatalities,” Erdan explained. “We already have 1500 casualties. It’s like 50,000 casualties here in the United States.”“This is our 9/11,” he added. “We are committed to change the equation, to shatter the old paradigm.