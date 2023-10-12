Israeli airstrikes kill senior Hamas naval operative, destroyed operational command centers in Gaza: IDF

Israel launched a 'wave of strikes' on Thursday that killed a senior Hamas leader and destroyed operational command centers in Gaza, officials said. According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), one airstrike executed Thursday killed Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior Hamas naval operative in the Rafah Brigade.

'The Nukhba elite forces consist of terrorists selected by senior Hamas operatives, designated to carry out terrorist attacks such as ambushes, raids, assaults, infiltration through terror tunnels, as well as anti-tank missile, rocket, and sniper fire,' the IDF said.

