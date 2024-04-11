Israeli Airstrikes Claim Lives of Hamas Leader's Sons and Grandchildren

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip claimed the lives of three sons and four grandchildren of Hamas ’ top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh , according to a report by the Associated Press on Wednesday. These attacks occurred during a critical juncture in the ongoing conflict, as Israel continues engages in delicate cease-fire negotiations with the militant group. Ismail Haniyeh is a Palestinian political leader and senior official of the Islamist organization Hamas .
He served as the Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority from 2006 to 2014, leading the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip after the group won parliamentary elections in 2006. Haniyeh is considered one of Hamas's most prominent figures and has played a significant role in Palestinian politics and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The death of his children and grandchildren are among the highest-profile figures to be killed in the war so far. Israel said they were Hamas operatives, and Haniyeh accused Israel of acting in "the spirit of revenge and murder." According to reports from Hamas, the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, Ismail Haniyeh's hometown, was the tragic site where Hazem, Amir, and Mohammed Haniyeh, his three sons, lost their lives. According to Al-Aqsa TV, the brothers were traveling with family members in a single vehicle when they were targeted by an Israeli drone. The Israeli military stated that Mohammed and Hazem were Hamas military operatives, and Amir was a cell commande
Israeli Airstrikes Gaza Strip Hamas Ismail Haniyeh Cease-Fire Negotiations Palestinian Politics Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
