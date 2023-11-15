Israeli airstrike targets Gaza's main hospital

The Israeli military has launched an airstrike on Al-Shifa Hospital, the Gaza Strip's main hospital, in what it said was a targeted operation against Hamas. The White House called for patients to be protected, saying it did not want to see a firefight in a hospital. Israel has accused militants of using hospitals and tunnels beneath them to hide and keep hostages, a claim denied by doctors and Hamas.

Israel has agreed to allow some fuel into Gaza for humanitarian operations for the first time since the war erupted. More than 1.6 million people have been displaced in Gaza, with over 11,200 killed

TRTWORLD: Israeli Bombardment and Land Invasion in Gaza Continues, Al Shifa Hospital TargetedIsraeli bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinians, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. After storming the surgery, internal medicine and kidney departments at Gaza 's largest Al Shifa Hospital, Israeli troops have carried out "bombings" at the facility's basement, a medical source at the hospital tells. The Palestinian Health Ministry released a video on November 14 showing the aftermath of an Israeli air strike that targeted the intensive care unit of Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine's Gaza . The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the organisation has lost touch with health personnel at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza after Israeli forces began raiding the facility. "Reports of military incursion into Al Shifa hospital are deeply concerning," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X. The UN's aid chief Martin Griffiths has said he is "appalled" by the reports of Israeli military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza .

WASHTİMES: Standoff at Gaza's Shifa Hospital amid Israeli airstrikes Gaza ’s Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a days-long stalemate in Israel’s war against Hamas . Israeli defense forces have warned that the use of the hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law. Meanwhile, Israeli officials have allowed some fuel shipments into Gaza for humanitarian operations .

FOX26HOUSTON: Stalemate at Gaza's Shifa Hospital in Israel-Hamas conflict Gaza 's Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a dayslong stalemate in Israel's war against the Hamas militant group. Israel claims the hospital is used by Hamas for military purposes, but Gaza health officials and Hamas deny this. Israel has moved in on Shifa, but Palestinians say it is too dangerous to evacuate the most vulnerable patients. Meanwhile, the hospital is running out of fuel and patients are dying.

NBCNEWS: Israel Offers Fuel and Mobile Incubators to Gaza's Al-Shifa HospitalIsrael has publicly indicated a desire to mitigate the crisis at Gaza 's Al-Shifa hospital by offering fuel and mobile incubators. The Israel Defense Forces have deposited fuel at the hospital's entrance and announced an evacuation route. They have also pledged to coordinate the delivery of incubators to the hospital.

FOX29PHİLLY: Shifa Hospital Symbolizes Suffering in Gaza ConflictShifa Hospital has become a symbol of the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas . The conflict erupted after Hamas killed 1,200 people and seized 240 captives in a surprise attack into southern Israel. There is a dispute over who is to blame for the deaths and destruction in the territory. Israel accuses Hamas of using Palestinians as human shields, while Palestinians and rights groups claim Israel has endangered civilians.

CBS21NEWS: Israeli military raids Gaza hospital in operation against HamasIsraeli security forces inspect the site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Jaffa, a mixed Arab-Jewish area of Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Itai Ron)The Israeli military raided Gaza 's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the ruling militant group. Israeli authorities claim the militants conceal military operations in the Shifa Hospital. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, the military has refrained from entering. In recent weeks, Israeli defense forces have publicly warned that such use of the hospital “jeopardizes its protected status under international law,” the military said. On Tuesday, military officials conveyed again to Gaza authorities that all military activity in the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Hamas has denied the Israeli accusations that it uses the hospital for cover

