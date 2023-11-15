Israeli airstrike targets Gaza hospital

The Israeli military has launched an airstrike on Al-Shifa Hospital, the Gaza Strip's main hospital, in what it said was a targeted operation against Hamas. The White House called for patients to be protected, saying it did not want to see a firefight in a hospital. Israel has accused militants of using hospitals and tunnels beneath them to hide and keep hostages, a claim denied by doctors and Hamas.

Israel has agreed to allow some fuel into Gaza for humanitarian operations, after pressure from aid groups and international leaders. Over 1.6 million people have been displaced in Gaza, with over 11,200 killed

