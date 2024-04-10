Israeli Airstrike Kills Three Sons of Hamas Leader

Israel 's military confirmed that an airstrike in Gaza Strip killed three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh . The sons, Amir, Mohammad, and Hazem Haniyeh, were all involved in terrorist activities according to the IDF and Shin Bet.

The strike took place near the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. Ismail Haniyeh, who has been living in exile in Qatar, condemned the attack as an act of revenge. He stated that targeting his sons will not change Hamas' position.

Israel Military Airstrike Gaza Strip Hamas Ismail Haniyeh Sons Terrorist Activities Revenge

