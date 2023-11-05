Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza Refugee Camp, Killing Dozens

Early Sunday, an Israeli airstrike hit the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least 40 people and wounding dozens. The strike occurred despite U.S. appeals for a pause in the offensive to provide aid to desperate civilians. Gaza's Health Ministry reported that over 9,700 Palestinians have been killed in the month-long war, with the number expected to rise as Israeli troops advance into densely populated areas.

The airstrike resulted in the destruction of several multi-story homes where displaced people were seeking shelter. Survivors are still being searched for in the rubble

