Israeli Airstrike Eliminates Senior Iranian General in Syria

The Israeli airstrike on Monday that eliminated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, plus one other general and five officials, is the most significant strike on Iran since Qasem Soleimani in 2020. Zahedi was the most senior IRGC Quds Force commander in Syria. The airstrike also killed his deputy, Mohammad Haj Rahimi. Syria is a key conduit for Iranian forces to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. The media are describing Zahedi's death as an escalation.

But Iranian proxies have been escalating their own attacks, with an Iranian-controlled militia in Iraq claiming responsibility. This comes after the U.S. airstrike in 2020 that killed General Soleimani

