Israeli Airstrike Destroys Building in Iran's Embassy Complex in Syria

An airstrike by Israeli jets destroyed a building in Iran's embassy complex in Syria, killing at least seven officials, including top commanders in Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards. This incident has escalated tensions between Israel and Iran, risking a broader conflict in the Middle East. The death of Mohammed Reza Zahedi, one of the high-profile IRGC targets, is significant since the assassination of Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

Fighting between Israel and Iran's proxy forces, including Hamas, has intensified since the start of the war

