Israeli Air Strikes Kill Dozens in South Gaza

Israeli air strikes on residential blocks in south Gaza killed at least 32 Palestinians on Saturday, medics said. Israel warned civilians to relocate as it turns to attacking Hamas in the enclave's south after subduing the north. This could worsen the dire humanitarian crisis in the region.





