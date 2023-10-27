Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside

Updated:Israel knocked out internet and communication in the Gaza Strip in stepped-up bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from contact with each other and the outside world and creating a near-blackout of information, as the military said it was “expanding” ground operations in the territory.
Relatives outside Gaza panicked after their messaging chats with families inside suddenly went dead and calls stopped going through. Lynn Hastings, U.N. humanitarian coordinator for the occupied territories, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that without phone lines and internet, hospitals and aid operations would be unable to operate. The Red Crescent said it could not contact its medical teams and that residents could no longer call ambulances, meaning rescuers would have to chase the sound of explosions to find the wounded. International aid groups said they were only able to reach a few staff using satellite phones.
Israel has amassed hundreds of thousands of troops along the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive. Earlier Friday, the military said ground forces conducted their second hours-long incursion inside Gaza in as many days, striking dozens of militant targets over the past 24 hours.according to the territory’s Health Ministry. headtopics.com
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told foreign reporters that Israel expects a long and difficult ground offensive into Gaza soon. It “will take a long time” to dismantle Hamas' vast network of tunnels, he said, adding that he expected a lengthy phase of lower-intensity fighting as Israel destroys “pockets of resistance.”
Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi warned on X that the “outcome will be a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions for years to come.”Mourners carry a coffin during the funeral of Sagiv Ben Svi, killed by Hamas militants while attending a music festival, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.that the Pentagon said were linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard after a string of attacks on American forces. Two mysterious explosions hit coastal towns in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, wounding six people. headtopics.com