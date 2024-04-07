Israel Withdraws Forces from Khan Younis, Prepares for Offensive in Rafah

Israel 's military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis , wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas militant group and bringing its troop presence in the territory to one of the lowest levels since the six-month war began. But defense officials said troops were merely regrouping as the army prepares to move into Hamas ’ last stronghold, Rafah .
“The war in Gaza continues, and we are far from stopping,” said the military chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. Local broadcaster Channel 13 TV reported that Israel was preparing to begin evacuating Rafah within one week and the process could take several months. Still, the withdrawal was a milestone as Israel and Hamas marked six months of fighting. Military officials, speaking on condition of anonymity under army policy, said a “significant force” remained in Gaza with “freedom of action” to continue targeted operations including in Khan Younis, a Hamas stronghold and hometown of the group’s leader, Yehya Sinwar.AP video in Khan Younis on Sunday showed some people returning to a landscape marked by shattered multistory buildings and climbing over debris to explore crumbled, dusty remains. Cars were overturned and charred. Israel fires 2 senior officers over strike on aid convoy, says charity workers misidentified as militants Israel for weeks has vowed a ground offensive in nearby Rafah. But the city shelters some
Israel Military Withdrawal Forces Khan Younis Gaza Ground Offensive Hamas Troop Presence Lowest Levels War Defense Officials Regrouping Offensive Rafah Military Chief Evacuation Milestone Targeted Operations Hometown Yehya Sinwar Landscape Buildings Debris Cars Charred Senior Officers Strike Aid Convoy Charity Workers Militants
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »
Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »