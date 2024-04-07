Israel Withdraws Forces from Khan Younis, Prepares for Offensive in Rafah

Israel 's military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis , wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas militant group and bringing its troop presence in the territory to one of the lowest levels since the six-month war began. But defense officials said troops were merely regrouping as the army prepares to move into Hamas ’ last stronghold, Rafah .

“The war in Gaza continues, and we are far from stopping,” said the military chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. Local broadcaster Channel 13 TV reported that Israel was preparing to begin evacuating Rafah within one week and the process could take several months. Still, the withdrawal was a milestone as Israel and Hamas marked six months of fighting. Military officials, speaking on condition of anonymity under army policy, said a “significant force” remained in Gaza with “freedom of action” to continue targeted operations including in Khan Younis, a Hamas stronghold and hometown of the group’s leader, Yehya Sinwar.AP video in Khan Younis on Sunday showed some people returning to a landscape marked by shattered multistory buildings and climbing over debris to explore crumbled, dusty remains. Cars were overturned and charred. Israel fires 2 senior officers over strike on aid convoy, says charity workers misidentified as militants Israel for weeks has vowed a ground offensive in nearby Rafah. But the city shelters some

Israel Military Withdrawal Forces Khan Younis Gaza Ground Offensive Hamas Troop Presence Lowest Levels War Defense Officials Regrouping Offensive Rafah Military Chief Evacuation Milestone Targeted Operations Hometown Yehya Sinwar Landscape Buildings Debris Cars Charred Senior Officers Strike Aid Convoy Charity Workers Militants

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vice President Kamala Harris warns Israel of consequences if it attacks Hamas in RafahVice President Kamala Harris suggests there could be “consequences” for Israel if it defies President Joe Biden and attacks Hamas in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Israel claims it cannot win the war without defeating the last four Hamas battalions in Rafah.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Israel Strikes Senior Hamas Operatives in Rafah Despite U.S. OppositionIsrael conducted a strike on five senior Hamas operatives in Rafah, southern Gaza, despite the Biden administration's opposition. The U.S. demanded prior approval for Israeli attacks in Rafah and suggested limited, targeted strikes with clearance from the United States. However, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) carried out a secret mission, killing four senior Hamas officials and injuring another. The targeted operatives were involved in Hamas' control and operations in Rafah.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Israel Eliminates Senior Hamas Operatives in Rafah, Despite U.S. OppositionSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Live updates: Israel-Hamas war, ceasefire talks ongoing, Rafah offensive loomsAn Israeli military raid continues at Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, where thousands of people are sheltering in dire conditions. Follow for live updates.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

Why Israel must go into Rafah and finish HamasThe Biden administration, initially proving a reliable ally after the Oct. 7 massacre, has since begun wavering, worried about domestic U.S. politics.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Israel-Hamas Cease-Fire Talks Will Resume As Netanyahu Approves Rafah InvasionI am a North Carolina-based reporter. Before joining Forbes, I was a reporter at Courthouse News Service and editor-in-chief of the Hamburg Sun. I am a graduate of Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, where I got my M.S. in journalism, and Boston College, where I got my B.A. in English. Email me at jfarrellforbes.com.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »