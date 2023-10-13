Israel warns civilians in northern Gaza to evacuate from area within 24 hours: ‘For your safety’

Israel has warned the 1.1 million people living in the north of Gaza to evacuate the area within 24 hours as a 'humanitarian step in order to minimize civilian casualties' ahead of the military's response to Hamas' terrorist attacks. Israel Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus shared the message he said was sent to citizens in Gaza on X, formerly Twitter, Friday morning.

The United Nations told The Associated Press it received a notice from Israel issuing the 24-hour evacuation warning, and Conricus confirmed communications with the UN.

Israel-Hamas Conflict Live Updates: Israel Prepares Ground Invasion Into GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

