Israel war: White House not 'given up' on Saudi normalization hopes after Hamas attacks

The White House hasn't given up on the possibility of a Israel-Saudi normalization agreement, though it's no longer a primary focus, according to National Security Council coordinator John Kirby.

He said back on Sept. 30 that the two sides had"hammered out ... a basic framework" for the landmark agreement to establish diplomatic relations, though this weekend's unprecedented terror attacks in southern Israel will hamper the deal from progressing. Israeli authorities have said the death toll exceeds 700, many of which were civilians — women, children, and the elderly.

"We still believe that normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia is not only good for the people of those two nations, but for the American people and for everybody else in the region, and we have every intention to continue to encourage a process where normalization can occur," he added. headtopics.com

Saudi Arabia's response to the massive and unprecedented terror attacks ruffled feathers in Israel and with Israeli supporters. “The kingdom calls for an immediate halt to the escalation between the two sides, the protection of civilians, and restraint,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said Saturday,"The Kingdom recalls its repeated warnings of the dangers of the explosion of the situations as a result of the continued occupations, the deprivation of the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights, and the repeating of...

That diplomatic effort for normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel has been galvanized by a shared sense of concern from Iran, whose leaders celebrated the carnage on Saturday."We will stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Al-Quds,” a military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday, according to Fars News. headtopics.com

