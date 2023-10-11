Israel war: Students for Justice in Palestine holds 'Vigil for the Martyrs of Palestine'

The Students for Justice in Palestine group at George Washington University held a"Vigil for the Martyrs of Palestine" as fighting in Gaza escalates.

Many of the students at the event obscured their faces, apparently not enthused about being seen. The vigil was announced early on Tuesday, pitched as a vigil"in honor of our martyrs.""Join us today at 7:00 pm in Kogan Plaza for a vigil in honor of our martyrs," a post on the organization's Instagram said.

One of the chants called for a new Intifada, referring to two previous resistance campaigns by Palestinian militants that involved suicide bombings.“Every settler is an aggressor, a soldier, and an occupier. headtopics.com

A speaker appeared to justify attacks against Israeli settlers, declaring that “Every settler is an aggressor, a soldier, and an occupier.”

Read more:

dcexaminer »

The Israel-Palestine conflict did not erupt overnightThe underlying cause of today's seemingly insurmountable crisis is deeply rooted in 75-year-old systemic oppression of Palestinians by the Israeli state.

Playboy Ditches Mia Khalifa Over ‘Disgusting’ Israel-Palestine CommentsThe former porn star and influencer will no longer have her own channel on Playboy’s OnlyFans-like Centerfold platform.

Chicagoans tied to Israel and Palestine react to attacks, brace for warAttack in Israel, subsequent bombardment of Gaza echo among members of both communities in Chicago.

Pro-Israel, Palestine demonstrators in Washington state clash amid deadly Hamas attacksTension escalated between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators in Kirkland, Washington on Sunday, leading to a brief scuffle.

Israel and Palestine embroiled in deadliest conflict since Yom Kippur War of 1973 | Here & NowMore than 1,000 Palestinians and Israelis have died so far.

Pro-Palestine and Pro-Israel Rallies Clash in New YorkTempers flared thousands of miles away from the fighting in the Middle East as supporters of both sides gathered to face-off in U.S. cities.