The fallout from the surprise Hamas militant attack against Israel on Saturday didn't just reignite long-held tensions in the Middle East; it could also heighten continuing problems on Capitol Hill and in the GOP presidential primary.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has been one of the most adamant candidates to declare American support for Israel. The presidential hopeful called for the U.S. to provide Israel with"all arms and intelligence it needs to defend itself.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) delivered a speech at the Hudson Institute on Tuesday in which he called for tough action on Hamas."These despicable acts deserve nothing less than the full measure of justice," Scott said."So people behind them need to feel the wrath of God and they need to meet some Israeli or American military hardware to help them get there soon. headtopics.com

The Abraham Accords, brokered in 2020 by the Trump administration, normalized ties between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain to the consternation of Palestinian leaders. Trump also recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in 2017 and moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018, further infuriating Palestinian leaders, including President Mahmoud Abbas.

BREAKING: President Trump publicly addresses Hamas’ attack against Israel, labels it an “act of savagery” and calls for US to “stick with Israel, and strongly” pic.twitter.com/eqLIkaEVqY Currently, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) are in the race to replace McCarthy, though neither has enough support to reach 217 votes. Whoever emerges from the race will likely deal with calls to link aid to Israel with Ukraine funding in its war with Russia, a hard pill for some House Republicans to swallow. headtopics.com

Israel war: Tim Scott slams Biden's 'weakness' and criticizes 'Squad' members

University of Washington asks court to dismiss Oregon State, Washington State's suit against Pac-12The University of Washington asked a court to dismiss the lawsuit brought against the Pac-12 by Oregon State and Washington State. The Pacific Northwest schools are seeking to prevent the conference’s departing members from standing in the way of their efforts to rebuild the league. A mediation process is ongoing between Oregon State and Washington State and the 10 departing Pac-12 members, according to the court filings. But two schools believe that shouldn’t stop the court case from proceeding

