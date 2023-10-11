Israel war: Israeli defense minister tells troops all 'restraints' lifted in Gaza offensive

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told soldiers of the Israeli Defense Forces that all"restraints" had been removed for an offensive into Gaza.

Gallant made the remarks while addressing IDF soldiers at the Gaza border after touring the kibbutz Be'eri, which had been the site of the massacre of over 100 residents by Hamas militants. After condemning the violence and praising the fighting abilities of the troops, Gallant turned his attention to the coming ground offensive into Gaza itself.

“I have released all the restraints, we have control of the area, and we are moving to a full offense,” he told the assembled troops. “You will have the ability to change the reality here. You have seen the prices , and you will get to see the change. Hamas wanted a change in Gaza. It will change 180 degrees from what it thought. headtopics.com

“They will regret this moment. Gaza will never return to what it was,” he proclaimed. “Whoever comes to decapitate, murder women, Holocaust survivors, we will eliminate him with all our might and without compromise.”“The objective is for this war to end very differently from all of the previous rounds.

Israel has already begun heavy bombing of Gaza in preparation for the ground offensive. Overnight, Israeli jets hit over 200 targets in Gaza City using dozens of planes, the Israeli Air Force said.Some Israeli media, cited by the Times of Israel, reported that Israeli jets hit the home of Hamas commander Mohammad Deif's father, killing his brother, son, and the brother’s granddaughter. headtopics.com

So far, the war has claimed the lives of 1,900 people on both sides, according to the Associated Press.

