Israel war: Hamas urges Israeli residents in nearby Ashkelon to leave

Residents of Israeli communities near the border with Gaza have often faced rocket fire from Hamas, the terror group based in Gaza, but this week's terror attacks, which have resulted in the deaths of more than 1,000 Israelis, demonstrated a new and unrealized threat — the possibility that Hamas fighters could get through the border fence and hunt them down in their homes.

“In response to the enemy’s crime of displacing our people and forcing them to flee their homes in several areas of the Gaza Strip, we give the residents of the occupied city of Ashkelon a deadline to leave before 5 p.m.,” Abu Obeida, spokesman for Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

A day earlier, he said,"Over the past few hours, we suffered as a result of the harm inflicted on our brothers and sisters at the hands of fascist barbarian Zionist attacks targeting residential buildings. Therefore, we have decided to put an end to this. headtopics.com

The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday that it had"full control of the area surrounding Gaza" and had"completed the evacuation of all towns and communities adjacent to the Gaza security fence.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Blinken walks back support for Israel-Hamas 'cease-fire' as Israel retaliates against Hamas invasionThe now-deleted post, which appeared on Blinken's X account late Sunday, described a conversation Blinken reportedly had with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Israel-Hamas war: Death toll nears 1,200 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

Israel-Hamas war: Death toll nears 1,200 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

Israel-Hamas war: Death toll nears 1,200 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.