Israel Vows to Enter Rafah to Destroy Remaining Hamas Battalions

Israel reiterated its intention Thursday to enter the town of Rafah in Gaza to destroy the remaining battalions of Hamas , promising to achieve “total victory” when it did so.
In a press briefing, Breitbart News asked Israeli government spokesperson Raquela Karamson: “Is the humanitarian cost of the delay greater than the humanitarian cost would have been if Israel had entered Rafah right away and ended the war with victory? While declining to answer specifically, Karamson said that Israel’s entry into Rafah “will be the completion of our war against Hamas,” and that Israel would do so “to destroy the remaining battalions” of the terror organization. She quoted war cabinet member Benny Gantz — an opposition figure who recently demanded new elections — as saying that one could not put out 80% of a fire and leave 20% of it still burning
