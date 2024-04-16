Israel Vows Retaliation Against Iran After Drone Attack

JERUSALÉN — Israel prometió tomar represalias contra Irán, lo que genera el riesgo de llevar la guerra indirecta entre los dos enemigos a un conflicto directo luego de un ataque iraní el fin de semana con cientos de drones y misiles hacia Israel. Funcionarios israelíes no han dicho cómo o cuándo podrían responder al ataque.

Cualquier respuesta aérea o con misiles que no sean balísticos —que sobrevolarían el espacio aéreo de los países vecinos en lugar de atravesarlo— requeriría volar sobre los países circundantes, lo que técnicamente exigiría que Israel obtuviera permiso de esos vecinos árabes, dijo Daniel Byman, investigador sénior del Centro de Estudios Estratégicos e Internacionales, con sede en Washington.

