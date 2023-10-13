Israel uses white phosphorus in Gaza, video shows

The video, which was verified by The Washington Post, shows two artillery shells fired in quick succession toward the target.

white phosphorus was used over the Gaza City port on Wednesday, after interviewing two witnesses who noted the stifling smell of white phosphorus. The organization also analyzed video of the event and identified airburst 155mm white phosphorus artillery projectiles were used in the strike.

International humanitarian law requires parties to take all feasible precautions to prevent harm to civilians that can result from military operations. While there are legitimate uses of white phosphorus, using the munition, “against any military objective within concentrations of civilians is prohibited unless the military objective is clearly separated from the civilians,” Peter Herby wrote inIt is not clear if this incident would be considered a violation of the laws of armed conflict, Brian Castner, a weapons investigator with Amnesty... headtopics.com

“We would need to know more about the intended target of this attack, and the intended use of the white phosphorus, to make a definite legal judgment about this particular case,” Castner wrote. “But generally, any attacks that fail to discriminate between civilians and military forces can potentially be a violation of the laws of war.

Israel repeatedly used white phosphorus during it’s 22-day long campaign in Gaza that spanned from the end of 2008 to early 2009, including over populated areas, killing and injuring civilians, and violating International Humanitarian Law, a... headtopics.com

Palestinian officials said more than 1,500 people in Gaza, which is one of the most densely populated places in the world, have been killed and some 6,600 injured as a result of Israeli strikes that came in response to Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack.have been killed, and 14 are unaccounted for, U.S. officials said Thursday.

