Israel Urges 1.1 Million Civilians to Evacuate Northern Gaza

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/israel-aims-to-dismantle-hamas-as-blinken-tries-to-prevent-wider-war-55a434f1TEL AVIV—Israel’s military asked civilians in Gaza to move to the southern part of the enclave, signaling aThis copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law.

Read more:

WSJ »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel war: Blinken urges Netanyahu to 'take every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians'Mike Brest is a defense reporter at the Washington Examiner. Prior to joining the defense beat, he spent two years covering breaking news for the Examiner, and he worked at the Daily Caller in a similar capacity before that. Mike graduated from American University and is originally from the suburbs of Philadelphia.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Israel Airstrikes Pummels Gaza, Blinken Says 25 Americans DeadIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Israel Airstrikes Pummels Gaza, Blinken Says 25 Americans DeadIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Israel Airstrikes Pummels Gaza, Blinken Says 25 Americans DeadIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Israel Airstrikes Pummels Gaza, Blinken Says 25 Americans DeadIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Blinken Says 25 Americans Dead, Israel Airstrikes Pummels GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.