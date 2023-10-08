Israel steps up Gaza bombardment, as deaths in the region surpass 1,100

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel intensified its bombardments of the Gaza Strip on Monday after declaring war and vowing to destroy the “military and governing capabilities” of the enclave’s Hamas rulers, as Israeli soldiers fought to dislodge Gaza gunmen from areas of southern Israel.

At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel — a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades — and more than 400 have been killed in Gaza. Palestinian militant groups claimed to be holding over 130 captives from...

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel declares war, bombards Gaza as Hamas says it has more than 100 hostages‘This war will take time. It will be difficult,’ Netanyahu says; death toll on both sides surpasses 1,100, including hundreds killed at music festival

Gaza-Israel war: Deadly aftermath of Israeli air strikes on GazaThe residents of the besieged enclave of Gaza faced a night of death and destruction as Israeli war planes launched a series of air strikes

Biden warns Israel's enemies against taking advantage of fighting in Israel, GazaHis warning underscores the concern in the White House and in Israel about the possibility of the war broadening to other fronts.

Biden warns Israel's enemies against taking advantage of fighting in Israel, GazaBarak Ravid is a political reporter for Axios covering foreign policy and the 2024 election. He also writes for Walla News in Israel and is the author of 'Trump's Peace.'