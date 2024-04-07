Israel Sends Negotiating Team to Egypt for Ceasefire Talks in Gaza

Israel 's aggression on besieged Gaza — now in its 184th day — has killed at least 33,175 Palestinians and wounded 75,886 others as negotiators head to Cairo once again aiming to finalise a ceasefire. Israel ’s War Cabinet has decided to send a negotiating team to Egypt to participate in talks for a ceasefire in Gaza , according to Israel i media. The negotiating team will be led by Mossad intelligence chief David Barnea , Israel Hayom newspaper reported.

The War Cabinet also expanded the mandate of the negotiating team during the Cairo ceasefire talks, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said, citing Israeli officials. According to the broadcaster, the team will hold talks with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, CIA Director William Burns and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel in an attempt to make a breakthrough during the talks. Israel says it has withdrawn more soldiers from southern Gaza, leaving just one brigade, as it and Hamas send teams to Egypt for fresh talks over potential ceasefire in six-month conflict. US forces have destroyed a mobile surface-to-air missile system in a Houthi-controlled territory of Yemen on April 6, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said. US forces also shot down one unmanned aerial vehicle over the Red Sea, its statement said, adding that a coalition vessel also detected, engaged and destroyed one inbound anti-ship missile

Israel Gaza Ceasefire Negotiation Egypt Mossad David Barnea Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman CIA Director William Burns Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel

