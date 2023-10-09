Israel seeks missiles, artillery from U.S. following Hamas attack

Israel’s appeal for more arms came into focus in a briefing for congressional leaders and the heads of security-focused committees on the surprise attacks by Hamas. | Tsafrir Abayov/APThe American effort to supply Israel with new military assistance took a step forward overnight, as Biden administration officials briefed Congress on weapons the ally is urgently seeking from the United States.

One of the people familiar with the call said Israel is also seeking more U.S.-made small-diameter bombs. In addition to the briefing on Sunday night, lawmakers are likely to receive a classified briefing this week, according to the second person familiar with the call.

While it’s possible that some weapons may be delivered quickly using existing authorities, Congress will likely need to appropriate more money eventually. Those efforts will be affected by how the leadership drama in the House plays out in the coming days. headtopics.com

Those efforts may already be underway. The White House said in a statement following a phone call between Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that more assistance for Israel’s military “is now on its way to Israel with more to follow over the coming days.

Drawing from existing U.S. stockpiles would undoubtedly place more stress on both the Pentagon, and the defense industry, which have been hard-pressed to issue new contracts and increase production of key munitions already sent to Ukraine. headtopics.com

It’s one of the mechanisms the administration has tapped to send arms to Ukraine, and administration officials stressed the importance of Congress replenishing stockpiles of weapons that have been in high demand, which would take separate appropriations.

The House, for example, cannot pass legislation until it elects a speaker to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who was ousted last week. headtopics.com

