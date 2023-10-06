Israel says Palestinian militants have infiltrated into Israeli territory from Gaza

US fears Canada-India row over Sikh activist’s killing could upend strategy for countering ChinaSix Colombians held in assassination of Ecuador presidential candidate reported slain inside prison

Palestinians march at youth's funeral procession after settler rampage in flashpoint West Bank townPalestinians have marched in anger at a funeral procession for a 19-year-old killed by Israeli security forces after Jewish settlers rampaged through a flashpoint West Bank town the night before. The youth's death came as tensions have escalated during the Jewish holiday season. It marked the latest in a surge in Israeli-Palestinian fighting that has so far killed nearly 200 Palestinians this year — the highest death toll in about two decades. Some 30 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks on Israelis during that time. Following a brazen Palestinian shooting attack on an Israeli motorist along the volatile route through the Palestinian town of Hawara on Thursday, mobs from nearby Israeli settlements stormed into the town.

Dozens of Gaza rockets hit Israel after settler violence in West BankPalestinian fighters in Gaza launch barrage of projectiles toward Israel, reports say, in apparent reaction to violence in occupied West Bank by illegal Israeli settlers.