Israel says it has secured Gaza border as conflict enters fourth day: Live updates

Israel's military said it had regained control of the Gaza-Israel border, four days after the surprise attack from Hamas militants inflicted the highest casualty toll on Israel in fifty years.

Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Richard Hecht said that about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found in Israel territory as the country's forces 'restored full control' over the border. Hecht said that no Hamas fighters have entered into Israel since last night, but infiltration is still possible.

