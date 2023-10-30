Israel Says 'Dozens' of Hamas Terrorists Killed in Gaza Raid

The Israeli army said Monday its forces killed dozens of terrorists in clashes through the night in Gaza as it presses on with its military response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.
After weeks of ferocious air strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a new "stage" in what he warned will be a "long and difficult" war. The Israel Defence Forces claimed to have struck more than "450 terror targets, including operational command centres, observation posts, and anti-tank missile launch posts."
"We are gradually expanding the ground activity and the scope of our forces in the Gaza Strip," he said. Grieving and enraged, Israel has vowed to free the hostages, track down those responsible and "eradicate" Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist movement that has governed Gaza since 2007. headtopics.com
Ibrahim Shandoughli, a 53-year-old from Jabaliya in northern Gaza, asked why he would head south when that area is also being bombed.Etidal al-Masri was among those who did move south. The UN also reported that 33 trucks carrying water, food and medical supplies had entered Gaza from Egypt on October 29.
And while the White House has welcomed the gradual return of cell phone and internet services that had been cut for days, it had a sharp warning for Israel's leaders. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has said evacuation is impossible and reported repeated strikes around Al-Quds hospital in central Gaza. headtopics.com
Mohamed al-Talmas, who has taken shelter in Gaza's biggest hospital Al-Shifa, said "the ground shook" there with intense Israeli raids.Washington has also expressed deep concern about the war spilling over, as Israel's enemies – and in particular an Iran-allied "axis of resistance" – step up actions across the Middle East.