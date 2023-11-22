Israel's War on Palestinians in Gaza Continues, Death Toll Rises

Israel's war on Palestinians in besieged Gaza — now in its 47th day — has killed over 14,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. More than 6,800 Palestinians are missing or buried under rubble of bombed homes, authorities say.0929 GMT — 7 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank Seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, taking the total death to 225.

A ministry statement said the bodies of six slain Palestinians were taken to Tulkarm Hospital in the northern occupied West Bank. Israeli forces raided the town of Azzun east of Qalqilya and the Tulkarm and Dheisheh refugee camps early Wednesday, eyewitnesses said.Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi hailed a humanitarian pause deal in Gaza as a result of mediation led by Egypt, Qatar and the US. "I would like to welcome to the success of the Egyptian-Qatari-American mediation in reaching an agreement to implement a humanitarian truce in Gaza and the exchange of detainees by both sides," Sisi wrote on his X accoun





trtworld » / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign nationals, injured Palestinians wait to leave Gaza for EgyptThe Hamas border authority told hundreds of foreign nationals and Palestinian dual citizens to show up at the Rafah border crossing Wednesday.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Blinken says Israel should not reoccupy Gaza after warSecretary of State Antony Blinken pushed on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comment that Israel could be responsible for Gaza’s security indefinitely.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war: Blinken says Israel should not reoccupy Gaza; G-7 backs ‘humanitarian pauses’Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed back on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comment that Israel would take responsibility for Gaza’s security indefinitely.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war: Israel agrees to daily pauses for civilians to leave northern GazaTens of thousands of civilians, most of them on foot and many carrying white flags, have fled northern Gaza along the Gaza Strip’s main north-south route.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Israel increases troops, tanks in Gaza as part of ‘expanded’ operationWashington pressured Israel to restore communications in the Gaza Strip and negotiated with Israel to speed up aid into Gaza, U.S. officials told The Post.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Israel pushes farther into Gaza, rejects cease-fireIsrael is continuing its advance into Gaza with tanks and soldiers, along with its relentless bombing campaign.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »