Israel's War on Gaza Continues, Death Toll Rises

Israel's war on Gaza — now in its 47th day — has killed over 14,532 Palestinians. More than 7,000 Palestinians are missing or buried under rubble of bombed homes, authorities say.The Israeli army continues to launch dozens of air strikes and violent artillery shelling on multiple areas of Gaza, hours before the truce and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas begins.

Early on Wednesday, more than 30 people were killed and dozens wounded after Israeli army forces bombed 10 homes in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza's city center, the Civil Defense Directorate in Gaza said. According to the Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, “More than 81 people were killed, the majority of whom were children and women, and others were injured, and dozens of homes, buildings, residential apartments, and public and private property were destroyed in the ongoing Israeli occupation bombing of Gaza





