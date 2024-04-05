Israel's War on Gaza Continues, Biden Supports Aid

Israel 's war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 182nd day — has killed at least 33,091 Palestinians and wounded 75,750 others as Israel fears Iran 's retribution following strike on Tehran's consulate in Syria.US President Joe Biden has claimed that Israel was doing what he had asked to let aid into Gaza , a day after he warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of a sharp shift in policy.

Asked whether he had threatened to stop military aid to Israel in the call with Netanyahu, Biden replied as he left the White House:"I asked them to do what they're doing."12-year-old Omar al Hosary, who survived the Israeli army’s raid on al-Shifa Hospital in Palestine’s Gaza, has been left with burns on 70% of his bodyThe Israeli army has killed five people affiliated with the Hezbollah group and its allied Amal Movement in southern Lebanon, according to separate statement

Israel War Gaza Palestinians Iran Retribution Aid Joe Biden Benjamin Netanyahu

United States Latest News

