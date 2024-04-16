Israel's War on Gaza and West Bank: UN Launches $2.8B Appeal for Donations

Israel 's war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 193rd day — has killed at least 33,843 people and wounded over 76,575 as illegal settlers joined by Israel i troops kill several Palestinians in occupied West Bank .The United Nations will launch a $2.8B appeal for donations this year to help the war-ravaged population of Gaza as well as occupied West Bank Palestinians, a senior agency official said.
A source close to the group told AFP that"the field commander in charge of the Naqura region" had been killed"in an Israeli strike" A ministry statement said several civilians were also killed in the attack in al-Tuffah neighbourhood east of Gaza City, without giving an exact figure. Erdogan also blamed Israel's Netanyahu for Iran's attack on Israel, saying:"The main one responsible for the tension that gripped our hearts on the evening of April 13 is Netanyahu and his bloody administration".
He said the Israeli army laid a siege around al-Mahdiya al-Shawwa school in Beit Hanoun, where hundreds of displaced people are accommodated. The move followed sanctions imposed by the US, France, and the UK on illegal Israeli settlers who carry out violent attacks against Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank.The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said there had been"no significant change" in the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza.
"I deplore the fact that people inside Israel who wish to speak to us are being denied that opportunity because we cannot get access into Israel," Pillay said.The Saudi foreign minister has said that international efforts towards a Gaza ceasefire were wholly insufficient and called for de-escalation efforts, in a press conference with his Pakistani counterpart during a visit to Islamabad.
The arrests mainly took place in occupied East Jerusalem, Hebron, Bethlehem, Qalqilya, and Jenin, and included at least one minor and former prisoners in Israeli jails.At least 33,843 people have been killed in Gaza during more than six months of Israeli aggression, according to Palestinian health ministry in the besieged enclave.
“The Italian government is strongly committed to peace, we are friends of Israel but we want to work for peace, including potentially sending troops if there were the will to create a Palestinian state together with forces of other countries,” Antonio Tajani said.
Israel War Gaza West Bank Casualties United Nations Appeal Donations
