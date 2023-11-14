Israel's Technological Defenses Proven Vulnerable as Hamas Militants Slip Through

Israel's 40-mile-long chain of walls and fences at its Gaza border teems with sensors and automated weapons. It is supported by an electronic intelligence network that monitors every phone call, text message and email in the territory. A large, well-trained military stands ready with state-of-the-art weaponry to respond rapidly to threats. These defenses were built upon much the same technology that the U.S.

military uses to keep its citizens safe and watch over its interests around the world and NATO armies use to monitor the border with Russia and the Middle East. So when thousands of Hamas militants slipped through Israel's defenses on October 7, killing 1,200 Israelis and taking about 240 hostages, what presumed to be a vast technological advantage suddenly seemed deeply flawed. The attack left Israelis, both citizens and military experts, deeply shocked at the country's vulnerability. It has also reverberated through the halls of the Pentagon and the military establishments in many countries

