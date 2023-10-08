Israel's tech sector could face disruptions after attacks -investors

High-tech industries have for a few decades been the fastest growing sector in Israel and crucial for economic growth, accounting for 14% of jobs and almost a fifth of gross domestic product.

There are now 500 multinationals operating in Israel - mainly research and development centers after buying Israeli start-ups - from Intel to IBM, Apple, Microsoft, Google and Facebook., Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Intel was planning to spend $25 billion on a new factory in the southern city of Kiryat Gat some 42 km (26 miles) from Gaza.

In the longer term, the tech and AI sector, where Israel has been a leader, could see increased investment because of the industries' close tie-in with military spending, LPL's Krosby said. "It could bolster support for more financial resources for tech for the military, which then ultimately transitions to the private sector tech companies," Krosby added. headtopics.com

Apjit Walia the Managing Director at DVN Capital said the Israeli tech sector "has historically bounced back from geopolitical tragedies."

Read more:

Reuters »

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.